Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.35

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 71920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 260,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 144,643 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,402,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

