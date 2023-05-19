Capital One Financial Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.