Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Shares of COF opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

