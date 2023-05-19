Capital Square LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. 228,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

