Capital Square LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Square LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 362,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 474,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.10. 966,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,547. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $220.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

