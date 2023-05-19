Capital Square LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Square LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.35. 3,480,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,894. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

