Capital Square LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 83,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $123.09. 24,044,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,959,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

