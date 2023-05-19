Capital Square LLC Sells 160 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Square LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

NOW stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $509.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 260.29, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

