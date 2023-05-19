Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 253 ($3.17).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNE. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.38) to GBX 230 ($2.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 235 ($2.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.46) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The stock has a market cap of £617.29 million, a PE ratio of -562.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 190.12 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.30).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 52.27%. This is a positive change from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

