Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given a C$8.70 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$8.70 target price by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.79. 529,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,101. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.61. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$491.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.2299465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.