Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Bank of America

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CARA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CARA opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $207.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 126,219 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

