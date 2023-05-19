Cardano Price Up 3% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $12.97 billion and approximately $203.55 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.61 or 0.06710440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,793,946,863 coins and its circulating supply is 34,857,126,684 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.