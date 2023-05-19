Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

