CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens cut CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get CareDx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $92,877 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CareDx by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $409.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.04.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.