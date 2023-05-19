CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 888,167 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,145,000 after acquiring an additional 162,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,153 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.