Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.34. 120,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,160,000 after buying an additional 81,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,802,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

