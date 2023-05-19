Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.70. 15,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,635. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $413.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

