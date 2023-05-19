Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Purchases £198,409.50 in Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones purchased 146,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £198,409.50 ($248,540.02).

Carr’s Group Price Performance

CARR opened at GBX 136.05 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.62. Carr’s Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.50 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £129.40 million, a PE ratio of 3,401.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.99.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Carr’s Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

See Also

