Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 9,842,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,069,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Carvana Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

