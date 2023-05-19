Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 42,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,385. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,609,000 after purchasing an additional 103,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

