Cato (NYSE:CATO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Cato Stock Up 1.1 %

CATO stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter.

Cato Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cato by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cato by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cato by 135.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,988 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cato by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 633,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

