CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,718,439 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,657,581 shares.The stock last traded at $77.45 and had previously closed at $76.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Stories

