CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.42.
CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance
CCFN opened at $39.89 on Friday. CCFNB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile
