Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.73.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$22.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.92. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.90 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.1316166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Company insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

