Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Centogene Stock Performance

Shares of Centogene stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Centogene has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.91.

Institutional Trading of Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

