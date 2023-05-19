Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CENTA. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,855,000 after purchasing an additional 727,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

