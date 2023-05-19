CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.71.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.