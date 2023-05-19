Charles N. York II Sells 955 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $12,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.08 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). On average, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DAWN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
