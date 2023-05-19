Charles N. York II Sells 955 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $12,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.08 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). On average, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 934,022 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,665 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAWN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

