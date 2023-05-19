Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLDT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $492.51 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 95,565 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 179.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 113,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.