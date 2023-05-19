Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $46,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.73. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.