Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Chegg has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,524,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

