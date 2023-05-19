Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.