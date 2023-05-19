Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.24.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.