Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $13.93 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,944 shares of company stock worth $7,549,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.