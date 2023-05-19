Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $14.39 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

NYSE GWW opened at $679.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $670.91 and its 200-day moving average is $627.98.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.