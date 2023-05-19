Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Republic Services stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.