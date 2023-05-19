Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,729,000 after buying an additional 941,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

