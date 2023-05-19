Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $492.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.