Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $826.05 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $828.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $749.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.