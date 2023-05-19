Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $3,056,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,626,232.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,160 shares of company stock worth $16,192,067. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

