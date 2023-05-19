Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,243 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.90. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

