Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 11,166 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Welltower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3,979.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

WELL stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 334.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

