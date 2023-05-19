Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 30,060 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,060 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

