Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 41,641 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,641 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,119,000 after acquiring an additional 324,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

