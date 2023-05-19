Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.85. 24,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,584. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

