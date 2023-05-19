Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CSSEP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.85. 24,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,584. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSEP)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.