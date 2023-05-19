China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAASGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of CAAS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,195. The company has a market cap of $161.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

