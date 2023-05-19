China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Shares of CAAS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,195. The company has a market cap of $161.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
