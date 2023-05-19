China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Trading Down 9.9%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) shares were down 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 122,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 376,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

