Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.5 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $133.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231 over the last ninety days. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,494.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

