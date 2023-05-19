Chris A. Rallis Sells 1,758 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) Director Chris A. Rallis sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $12,938.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of FENC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 68,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,222. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.67.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FENC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
