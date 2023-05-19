Chris A. Rallis Sells 1,758 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) Director Chris A. Rallis sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $12,938.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 68,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,222. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FENC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.