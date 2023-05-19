Christopher Lyon Sells 6,400 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $183,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,436.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Model N Trading Up 0.3 %

MODN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 253,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,004. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

